MVL (MVL) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.14 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $180.33 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,071,140,565 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

