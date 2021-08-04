John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.26.

