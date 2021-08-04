Hoertkorn Richard Charles Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. ViacomCBS comprises 0.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 513,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,277. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

