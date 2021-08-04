John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 7,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $56.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

