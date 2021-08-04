Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 2nd Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.12. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22.

