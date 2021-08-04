Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.85. 120,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

