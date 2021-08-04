National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

NNN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.