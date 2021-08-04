Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,603. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
