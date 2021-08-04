Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,603. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

