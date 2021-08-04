S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.13. 124,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $436.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

