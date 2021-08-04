Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,573.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 46,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

