FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.78. 3,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.