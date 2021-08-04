Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WMT opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a market cap of $402.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.
WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
