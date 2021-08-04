Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a market cap of $402.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

