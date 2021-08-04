Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,348. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

