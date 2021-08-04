Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.19. 19,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $422.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

