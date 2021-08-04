Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 67,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,293. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

