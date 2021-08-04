Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

