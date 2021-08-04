Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 8,615 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $150,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

