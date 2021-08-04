Enecuum (ENQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $272,742.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $272,742.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,701,546 coins and its circulating supply is 190,451,539 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

