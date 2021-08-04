SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,885. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $7,054,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

