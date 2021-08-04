Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 144365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

