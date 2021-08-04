Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 228,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,318. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

