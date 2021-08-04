argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.
Shares of ARGX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.97. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,904. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.95. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.