argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.97. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,904. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.95. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

