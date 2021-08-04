Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

