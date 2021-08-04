Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Alexander’s comprises approximately 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alexander’s worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ALX stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.40. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.55. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

