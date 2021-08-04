Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

