Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 984,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,585. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.