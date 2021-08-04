Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

