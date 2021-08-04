Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

SNY stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 147,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,659. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

