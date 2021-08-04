Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $147,928,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. 479,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

