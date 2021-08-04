Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

