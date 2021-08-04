Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

