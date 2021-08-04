Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 25,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

