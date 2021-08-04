Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 25,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.