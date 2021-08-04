Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,691.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,492.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

