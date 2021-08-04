Trust Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $307.23. 54,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

