Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells 7,962 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,860. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

