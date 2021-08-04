PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter Sells 5,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. 30,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,717. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PTC by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PTC by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

