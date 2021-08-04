PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.64

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.64 and last traded at $187.55, with a volume of 22484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.26. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

