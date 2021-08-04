Founders Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 598,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

