Founders Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

