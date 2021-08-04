HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 110,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

