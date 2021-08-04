Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Perion Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 40,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,966. The company has a market cap of $627.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

