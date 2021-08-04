Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 38,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

