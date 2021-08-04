Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LSCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,066. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

