Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $351.24 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $995.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

