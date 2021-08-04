CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 833 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 34,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $4,257,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

