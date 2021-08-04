CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $698.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

