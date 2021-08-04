PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 8th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $125,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

