Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 2,800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,900,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,055. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

