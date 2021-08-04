Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 676,888 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $9,611,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,956,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $7,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. 9,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

