Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 4,346 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.